Bangladesh recall Shakib for last two Zimbabwe T20s

Puig, Gooch and Burmester among host of LIV Golf players invited to next week’s US PGA Championship
This decision to invite players outside of the top 100 has precedents which is an interesting initiative to watch
Bangladesh on Wednesday recalled all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman for the final two Twenty20 internationals of the five-match series against Zimbabwe.
Former captain Shakib has not played a T20 since July 2023, and was this year elected as a member of parliament for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ruling party.
Shakib has refused to draw the curtains on his cricket career, and his participation in this series signals that the star player may still be in contention for June's Twenty20 World Cup.
Left-arm spinner Mustafizur was rested for the first three matches after returning from the Indian Premier League, where he was the season's joint-highest wicket taker for the Chennai Super Kings.
Top-order batsman Soumya Sarkar also returned to the side after missing the first three matches due to injury.
Parvez Hossain Emon and Afif Hossain, both named in the squad for the first three matches but neither making the XI, have been left out.
Pace bowler Shoriful Islam also rested to accommodate the returning trio.
Bangladesh have already sealed the series 3-0, with the last two matches scheduled in Dhaka on Friday and Sunday.
The Zimbabwe tour is the last home series for Bangladesh before the Twenty20 World Cup begins next month in the United States and West Indies.
Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Liton Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Soumya Sarkar, Tanvir Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin.
ALSO READ:
This decision to invite players outside of the top 100 has precedents which is an interesting initiative to watch
Saudi Arabia's Abdullah Al-Qahtani meets Morocco's Taha Bendaoud in the main event
The NBA Abu Dhabi Games will feature 17-time champions Boston Celtics and defending champions Denver Nuggets in October
The winner leaves the Montgomerie in a hurry due to work obligations after shooting a tournament-winning 43 Stableford points
The Challenge Tour returns to Europe and Seville, following the recent two-week mini-swing in the UAE
A strong UAE and Middle East participation is expected at the event which celebrates and rewards excellence in golf
Bryson DeChambeau ‘s Crushers GC lead team competition with seven more tournaments still to come
Organised crime, activists and states will be the main threats during the July 26-Aug. 11 Olympics and the Aug. 28-Sept. 8 Paralympics