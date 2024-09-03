E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Bangladesh make history, win Test series against Pakistan

Bangladesh batters played sensibly on the final day as they achieved the target of 185

By Team KT

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan celebrate their victory. — X
Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan celebrate their victory. — X

Published: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 1:44 PM

Bangladesh beat Pakistan by six wickets in the second Test at Rawalpindi to register their first Test series win over the South Asian rivals on Tuesday.

Bangladesh cruised to 42 for no loss in seven overs before bad light and subsequent rain forced early stumps on the penultimate day at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday.


On the final day of the Test, their batters played sensibly as they achieved the target losing four wickets.

Opener Zakir Hasan top-scored with 40 for the visitors while Mominul Haque made 34.

Mushfiqur Rahim (22 not out) and Shakib Al Hasan (21 not out) took the team home with their 32-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Pakistan had made 274 in their first innings. In reply, Bangladesh recovered from a disastrous position of 26 for six to post 262 in their first innings.

The Bangladesh bowlers then restricted Pakistan to just 172 all out in the second innings before their batters completed a historic series win on Tuesday.

Bangladesh had won the opening Test by 10 wickets on Aug. 25 in their first ever Test victory against Pakistan.

(More to follow)

ALSO READ:


More news from Sports