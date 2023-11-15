Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan captain

Palmer stoppage-time penalty salvages a draw for Chelsea in eight-goal thriller against Man City
Salah double helps Liverpool to 3-0 win over Brentford as Villa ease to 3-1 victory over Fulham
Babar Azam stepped down as cricket captain of the Pakistan team in all formats.
The 29-year-old made the announcement in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
"Today, I am stepping down as the captain of Pakistan in all formats. It's a difficult decision but I feel it is a right time for this call," he said in the post.
"I will continue to represent Pakistan as a player in all three formats. I am here to support the new captain and the team with my experience and dedication," he added.
ALSO READ:
Salah double helps Liverpool to 3-0 win over Brentford as Villa ease to 3-1 victory over Fulham
The opening batter has emerged as one of the stand-out players in his first World Cup, hitting 565 runs in nine innings
Rohit Sharma’s squad will be wary of New Zealand, a team which has hurt them the most in ICC tournaments, and are unlikely to drop their guard
American Andy Ogletree wins International Series Asian Tour Order of Merit for his LIV Golf Tour Ticket for 2024
Sri Lanka played in fits and starts t while Bangladesh could not shrug off the mediocrity in which they were mired
Salloum and Conneely win invitational nine-hole tournament to mark the inauguration of the floodlights at the venue
Pavon’s third round effort moved him to 13 under and into pole position for his maiden DP World Tour win
The defending champions title defence long over after suffering six defeats in their first seven matches