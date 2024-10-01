Babar Azam resigns as Pakistan cricket team captain

Photo: AFP

Babar Azam resigned as the Pakistan cricket team captain on Tuesday, the cricketer announced through a post via social media.

Taking to X, the Azam wrote: "Dear fans, I'm sharing some news with you today. I have decided to resign as captain of the Pakistan men's cricket team, effective as of my notification to the PCB and Team Management last month."

Here is his full statement:

"It's been an honour to lead this team, but it's time for me to step down and focus on my playing role.