UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Babar Azam goes on shopping spree in India, buys Rs700,000 designer sherwani

His choice of purchases have led fans to believe that he will tie the knot in December this year

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

How to boost your memory power: Psychological tricks and tips
Photo: PTI
Photo: PTI

Published: Sat 4 Nov 2023, 3:21 PM

Pakistani cricket captain Babar Azam has truly been making the most of his trip to India.

The star batter has reportedly been buying jewellery and clothes during his stay in the neighbouring country.

According to local media reports, Azam went to a local Sabyasachi store and bought a sherwani worth Rs700,000, fuelling rumours of his upcoming wedding.

Certain sections of the media say that the ace cricketer is set to tie the knot in December, this year.

Yesteday, Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur described the tight security facing his team at the World Cup in India as "stifling", leaving players feeling as if they are "back in Covid times".

Several Pakistan players have already suffered fever and flu at various stages of the tournament which fast bowler Hasan Ali attributed to "room sickness".

Players are not allowed to venture out of their hotel without heavy security, forcing them to spend most of their time in hotel rooms.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from Sports