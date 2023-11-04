Babar Azam goes on shopping spree in India, buys Rs700,000 designer sherwani

The English club’s all-time women’s appearance leader sees the big difference in the global level of the women's game being reflected in the UAE
Pakistani cricket captain Babar Azam has truly been making the most of his trip to India.
The star batter has reportedly been buying jewellery and clothes during his stay in the neighbouring country.
According to local media reports, Azam went to a local Sabyasachi store and bought a sherwani worth Rs700,000, fuelling rumours of his upcoming wedding.
Certain sections of the media say that the ace cricketer is set to tie the knot in December, this year.
Yesteday, Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur described the tight security facing his team at the World Cup in India as "stifling", leaving players feeling as if they are "back in Covid times".
Several Pakistan players have already suffered fever and flu at various stages of the tournament which fast bowler Hasan Ali attributed to "room sickness".
Players are not allowed to venture out of their hotel without heavy security, forcing them to spend most of their time in hotel rooms.
ALSO READ:
The English club’s all-time women’s appearance leader sees the big difference in the global level of the women's game being reflected in the UAE
The Vipers will be looking to go one better in Season 2 after finishing runners-up to Gulf Giants last year
Action begins in January 19, 2024 with defending champions Gulf Giants set to face Sharjah Warriors in the tournament opener
I'm giving it the best possible shot I can, said Tanisha Crasto who won the Abu Dhabi Masters title with Ashwini Ponnappa
The new partnership will include youth clinics, player appearances, and financial support
Despite a hole-in-one and closing birdie Louis Gaughan had to settle for the runner-up position at Abu Dhabi's Yas Links
Young Italian retains his overall lead from Spain’s Joan Domingo as Thailand’s Chanatip Tongglum claims day's honours
Trio win respective divisions at UAE Nationals final of the BMW Golf Cup at Emirates Golf Club