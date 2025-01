Australia's Steve Smith joins 10,000-run club in Test cricket

Australia's captain Steve Smith. Photo: AFP

Australia's Steve Smith joined a select group of batsmen to reach 10,000 Test runs on Wednesday during the first morning of the opening Test against Sri Lanka.

Smith started the match on 9,999 runs and on his first ball pushed for a single off Prabath Jayasuriya in Galle to be the 15th player and fourth Australian to the milestone.

The stand-in skipper raised his bat to acknowledge the applause from the crowd.

"Fortunately hit that one in the gap so nice to get that one away," the 35-year-old told Australia's 7Cricket.

"Nice to tick that off," he added.

Elite club

Smith joined fellow Australians Ricky Ponting, Allan Border and Steve Waugh in a list led by India's Sachin Tendulkar, who made 15,921 runs in his red-ball career.

He finished the day on 104 not out, his third century in four matches, to steer Australia to 330-2 in a 195-run unbeaten stand with Usman Khawaja, who made 147.

"I think I have scored more runs than anyone else batting alongside Smith," said Khawaja.

Khawaja said it was "devastating" when, from the non-strikers' end, he witnessed Smith getting dismissed in the previous Test in Sydney earlier this month.

Smith made four in the second innings against India and fell agonisingly short of the landmark.

Khawaja added, "I just really gave a big hug today and said you are an absolute legend and you get to 10,000 runs only once and enjoy."

