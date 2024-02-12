Australia revel in U19 World Cup final win over India

Australia players pose for a photo with the trophy. — AFP

Published: Mon 12 Feb 2024, 12:36 AM

Australian dominance of major cricket events continued on Sunday when they beat India by 79 runs in the Under-19 World Cup final at Willowmoore Park in South Africa.

Australia's senior men's team won the world Test championship and Cricket World Cup in 2023 - beating India in the finals on both occasions.

The Australian women's team are the current 50-overs and T20 World Cup champions.

Sunday's final between the only unbeaten teams in the tournament was surprisingly one-sided.

Australia made 253 for seven in their 50 overs after winning the toss and deciding to bat. Strongly-built left-hander Harjas Singh made a hard-hit 55 to highlight a solid batting performance.

India's batting had been their strength leading up the final but they crashed to 122 for eight against Australia's pace bowling attack. Opening batsman Adarsh Singh (47) was the only top-order batsman to shine.

Murugan Abhishek (42) led some lower-order resistance before the five-time champions were bowled out for 174.

Fast bowler Mail Beardman took three for 15 and was named man of the match. Off-spinner Raf MacMillan took three for 41.

Australian captain Hugh Weibgen said at the post-match presentation that his team's bowlers had been the key to their success.

"With a bowling attack like ours we had a lot of confidence with 250 runs on the board. As a unit they bowl so well together. They know their roles and I will be surprised if all of them don't go a long way in their careers."

Indian captain Uday Saharan said he was proud of his players despite stumbling in the final.

"Our preparation was good but the execution didn't go our way," he said.

It was Australia's fourth Under-19 World Cup title but their first since 2010 when they were led by current international Mitchell Marsh.

Brief scores:

Australia 253-7 in 50 overs (H. Dixon 42, H. Weibgen 48, H. Singh 55, O. Peake 46 not out; R. Limbani 3-38, N. Tiwari 2-63).

India 174 in 43.5 overs (A. Singh 47, M. Abhishek 42; C. Vidler 2-35, M. Beardman 3-15, R. MacMillan 3-43).

ALSO READ: