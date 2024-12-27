Australia bowled out for 474 in Melbourne Test after Steve Smith's 140

Australia's Steve Smith acknowledges the crowd after being dismissed on the second day of the fourth Test. — AFP

Australia were bowled out for 474 in their first innings after lunch on day two of the fourth test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bat first.

The five-Test series is level at 1-1.

Steve Smith (140) reprised his role as India's tormentor in chief by scoring a record 11th century against the nation on Friday.

Australia captain Pat Cummins was also among the runs, the tailender falling for 49 as he and Smith combined for a potentially decisive 112-run partnership after resuming on 311 for six at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Having scored a drought-breaking 101 in the third Test in Brisbane, Smith was unbeaten on 139, with tailender Mitchell Starc on 15 at the break.

Smith brought up his 34th test century, and second for the series, with a crisp, off-drive for four off Nitish Kumar Reddy.

India quick Mohammed Siraj's miserable Test continued as runs piled up from his bowling and home fans jeered when he was inserted into the attack or fielded the ball.