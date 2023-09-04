Asia Cup: Very ordinary performance from India and Kuldeep's bowling a big concern

India's Kuldeep Yadav bowls during the Asia Cup match against Nepal. — AFP

India may have won the game by 10 wickets against Nepal on Monday, they looked an ordinary side when they were on the field.

They dropped three sitters in the first five overs and the Nepal openers made the Indian bowlers pay the price by putting on 65 runs in less than 10 overs.

There was enough in the wicket for the fast bowlers to exploit, but all of them were guilty of trying to bowl the short ball against the Nepal batsman.

Instead of pitching the ball up like the Pakistan pace bowlers who did it expertly against India on Saturday, the Indian pacers kept repeating the same mistake.

Nepal openers Kushal Bhurtel and Asif Sheikh were not intimidated by the Indians' short-ball tactics as they scored at a brisk rate.

Ravindra Jadeja got India back in the game with three wickets.

Kuldeep Yadav, on the other hand, was economical, but he went wicketless against a side that has not played him. He is your one spinner who has been picked on the side to pick wickets and not contain runs.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and the fans must be worried now about Kuldeep.

If he cannot take wickets against an associate nation, how would he perform against bigger teams in the World Cup?

India eventually won the game against Nepal on the back of the inexperienced Nepal bowlers.

But this performance is a wake-up call for the whole team as India not only struggled in the field, the bowlers looked clueless.

They did not have Plan B which allowed Nepal to score 230 and almost bat through the 50 overs.

With this sort of performance, you would not back this Indian team to win the World Cup.

