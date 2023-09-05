Asia Cup: Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by two runs to reach Super Four

Sri Lanka players celebrate after winning the Asia Cup match against Afghanistan. — AFP

Published: Tue 5 Sep 2023, 10:45 PM

Title-holders Sri Lanka outlasted a rampaging Afghanistan by just two runs in a dramatic finish to reach the Asia Cup Super Four stage on Tuesday.

Needing to overhaul a target of 292 in 37.1 overs to oust Sri Lanka on net run-rate, Afghanistan fell agonisingly short as Mujeeb Ur Rahman holed out with three needed from the first ball of the 38th over.

They could still have qualified by reaching 295 within 37.4 overs but appeared to not be aware of that permutation as number 11 Fazalhaq Farooqi blocked out two deliveries before being dismissed while attempting another defensive shot with six needed to go through.

Mohammad Nabi hit a blistering 32-ball 65 while skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi made a 66-ball 59.

Rashid Khan hit three boundaries off Dunith Wellalage's 37th over, but off the first ball of the next over Mujeeb was caught on the boundary.

Sri Lanka were earlier guided to 291-8 by Kusal Mendis who scored a brilliant 84-ball 92.

Pakistan and India had already qualified for the Super Four stage from Group A, with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh joining them from Group B.

Pakistan face Bangladesh in Lahore on Wednesday to start the Super Four stage.

