Asia Cup: India enter Super Four with 10-wicket win over Nepal

‘Wish me luck, this will be life-changing for all the three qualifiers – whoever they are’
India entered the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup with a 10-wicket win in their final Group A match against Nepal on Monday.
Batting first, Nepal made 230 all out on the back of Aasif Sheikh's 58 and Sompal Kami's 48.
In reply, India were 17 for no loss in 2.1 overs when rain stopped play.
After a long delay, the match resumed and India had a revised target of 145 in 23 overs under the DLS method.
India reached the target in just 20.1 overs with skipper Rohit Sharma making 74 not out and Shubman Gill scoring an unbeaten 67.
Pakistan, which beat Nepal in the tournament opener, aldo reached the Super Four from Group A.
Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are vying for the top two positions in Group B.
The Super Four stage will begin on September 6.
