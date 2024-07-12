E-Paper

Anderson bows out of Test cricket as England thrash West Indies

This was the 41-year-old veteran's 188th and last Test before retiring from England duty

By AFP

England's James Anderson waves after winning his final Test match. — Reuters
Published: Fri 12 Jul 2024, 3:49 PM

James Anderson bowed out of international cricket on the winning side as England thrashed the West Indies by an innings and 114 runs on the third day of the first Test at Lord's on Friday.

This was the 41-year-old veteran's 188th and last Test before retiring from England duty, with Anderson's tally of 704 Test wickets the most taken by any fast bowler in the history of the format.


"It's been an amazing week, been overwhelmed with the reaction of the crowd and everyone around the ground," Anderson told Sky Sports.

"I'm just proud of what I've achieved," he added.


But it was Gus Atkinson, who ended the game when he had Jayden Seales caught in the deep, the debutant fast bowler finishing with superb match figures of 12-106 as England went 1-0 up in a three-Test series.

ALSO READ:


