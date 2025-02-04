AKCAF Professional League making great progress

Members of the participating teams. — Supplied photo

The All Kerala Colleges Alumni Forum (AKCAF) is currently organising the APL (AKCAF Professional League) Season 4.

APL 2025, the flagship sports event of the AKCAF Sports Fiesta 2025, got under way on January 25.

The tournament will run until February 15 at the DC Stadium, Batayeh, Sharjah.

AKCAF events is the first platform in the Middle East to introduce the 100-ball format.

The tournament features eight women's teams and 32 professional Keralite Cricket Teams from AKCAF Member Colleges.

The organisers take great pride in the involvement of women's teams in the tournament. “When we started the tournament, we had only two women’s teams. Then last year we had six and this time we have eight teams, the number is growing always,” said Bindu Antony, a senior member of the organisation. “The Hundred format has made a great impact, and I think that’s the reason for the tournament’s growing popularity among women.” Former India pace bowler S. Sreesanth, one of the heroes of India's triumphant 2007 T20 World Cup campaign, is the brand ambassador of the tournament.