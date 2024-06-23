E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Afghanistan script history, stun Australia with 21-run T20 World Cup win

Gulbadin Naib finished with 4 for 20 from his four overs of medium pace to turn the match as the Aussies suffered their first-ever defeat to the Afghans

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib celebrates after the dismissal of Australia's Glenn Maxwell during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight cricket match. Photo: AFP
Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib celebrates after the dismissal of Australia's Glenn Maxwell during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight cricket match. Photo: AFP

Published: Sun 23 Jun 2024, 9:39 AM

Last updated: Sun 23 Jun 2024, 9:41 AM

Gulbadin Naib was Afghanistan's man with the golden arm, bowling his team to a tense 21-run victory over previously unbeaten Australia in a Group One Super Eight encounter of the T20 World Cup at the Arnos Vale Stadium in St Vincent on Saturday.

Set a target of 149, Glenn Maxwell (59 off 41 balls, six fours, three sixes) kept the Test and One-Day champions on course until he became Gulbadin's third wicket in the 15th over, opening the door to a result which keeps the duel for semi-final spots alive going into the final two fixtures in the group on Monday.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Gulbadin finished with four for 20 from his four overs of medium pace to turn the match as Australia suffered their first-ever defeat to the Afghans in a senior international encounter, being dismissed for 127 with four balls left in the match.


Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz (R) celebrate his team's win. Photo: AFP
Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz (R) celebrate his team's win. Photo: AFP

Earlier, Pat Cummins claimed his second hat-trick in as many matches as Afghanistan lost momentum after another century opening stand from Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran, settling for a total of 148 for six after being put in.

Afghanistan's captain Rashid Khan (L) celebrates his team's win.
Afghanistan's captain Rashid Khan (L) celebrates his team's win.

Both teams are on two points after two games -- with Australia facing Group One leaders India in their final match while Afghanistan play Bangladesh, who have lost both their Super Eights games.

Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib (C) celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Australia's Tim David
Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib (C) celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Australia's Tim David

ALSO READ:


More news from Sports