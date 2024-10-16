Abu Dhabi T10 2024: Star-studded lineup to include Buttler, Bairstow, Stoinis, Rashid Khan

File

International cricket icons like Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Marcus Stoinis, Lockie Ferguson, and Rashid Khan are among many global superstars joining the star-studded roster of the 2024 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10.

This year, two new franchises will join the competition—Bolts Ajman and UP Nawabs—making it the largest season in the tournament’s history, with 10 teams. Defending champions New York Strikers, Deccan Gladiators, Northern Warriors, Morrisville Samp Army, Delhi Bulls, Bangla Tigers, Team Abu Dhabi, and the newly-named Jaguar Braves (formerly The Chennai Braves) will also return.

All franchises have finalised their player retentions and new signings ahead of the crucial Players Draft, where teams will face off to secure their lineups on October 17 at 6pm. More than 400 players from all cricketing nations around the world have registered for the Player Draft.

This season’s excitement is further amplified by a groundbreaking three-year broadcast deal with Disney Star, ensuring extensive coverage in both English and regional languages across India.

As the tournament's global fanbase continues to grow, teams will battle it out in a thrilling 12-day competition from November 21 to December 2, culminating with the final match on UAE's 53rd National Day at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Commenting on the 2024 season of Abu Dhabi T10, Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman of T10 Sports Management, said, “The T10 format has truly revolutionized cricket in recent years, and the level of global interest continues to soar. The incredible talent pool for this season speaks volumes about the excitement surrounding the format.

"With the addition of two new teams and our landmark Disney Star broadcast deal, the 2024 season will be our biggest yet. It’s evident that the format has made a great impact on the cricket world. Fans can expect unprecedented action and entertainment—it’s going to be a spectacle like no other.”

Matt Boucher, CEO of Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub, added, “We’re excited to deliver yet another world-class lineup at the 2024 Abu Dhabi T10, which has thrived since we brought the competition to the UAE capital. Abu Dhabi is now a global centre for sport, and the Abu Dhabi T10 - approaching its sixth edition in the emirate - has played a significant part in making that vision of the government a reality.

"With the tournament this year expanding its global reach through a game-changing deal with Disney Star, plus the onboarding of two new teams, there are even more exciting times ahead for the competition and even more opportunities for us to showcase this incredible city to the world. We remain firmly committed to the league and there are more major announcements to come, so watch this space!”

Teams retentions and signings

New York Strikers:

New signings: Matheesha Pathirana, Donovan Ferreira

Retentions: Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Amir, Sunil Narine, Akeal Hossain, Muhammad Waseem, Muhammad Jawadulla

Deccan Gladiators:

New signings: Jos Buttler, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis

Retentions: Maheesh Theekshana, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Tom Koher-Cadmore, Zahoor Khan

Delhi Bulls:

New signings: Wanindu Hasaranga, Tim David, and UAE international Romario Shepherd

Retentions: Rovman Powell, Muhammad Rohid, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazlahaq Farooqi and James Vince

Team Abu Dhabi:

New signings: Jonny Bairstow, Lockie Ferguson, Shimron Hetmyer, AM Ghazanfar

Retentions: Phil Salt, Noor Ahmad, and Kyle Mayers

Northern Warriors:

New signings: Trent Boult, Finn Allen, Johnson Charles, Sherfane Rutherford, Saqib Mahmood

Retained: Colin Munro, Azmatullah Omarzai