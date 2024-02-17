Craig and Butteriss proud winners of FirstPoint USA WAGR event at Abu Dhabi Golf Club

Oscar Craig, winner of the FirstPoint USA Boy's Division at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.- Instagram

Published: Sat 17 Feb 2024, 12:59 PM

Inaugural winner Oscar Craig (Jumeirah Golf Estates) and England’s Ella Butteriss won their respective divisions in the 54-hole FirstPoint USA WAGR event at Abu Dhabi Golf Club’s National Course.

Playing off a +3 handicap, Oscar shot an opening round of four under par 68 to be one shot behind leader Dominic Morton (Trump International Golf Club, Dubai). Rounds of 69 and 75 followed, to see the 17 year-old win by six shots from Rayan Ahmed (EGF).

Oscar told Khaleej Times: “I played nicely for the first two rounds. In round one, I was one over after nine holes, then went five under par for my last five holes.

“On day two I kept the momentum going from my first round. Friday’s final round was a lot windier and tougher than the first two days but I managed two birdies at the end to keep the score respectable.

Ella Butteriss from Beaconsfield Golf Club inBuckinghamshire, England. - Instagram

“It is nice to defend a title – I won here in Abu Dhabi last year in the inaugural FirstPoint USA event and my next tournament is the Ras Al Khaimah Men’s Open next week - which I will approach with confidence.”

The girl’s winner was Ella Butteriss (Beaconsfield GC, England), who shot rounds of 72, 73 and 68 for a three under par score of 213 and an impressive 12 shot victory.

Ella, 18 years-old playing off a +3, who plays for her home county of Buckinghamshire in England, was playing in her first official competition outside of the UK.

Ella said: “My Dad lives in Dubai – so I have played the National Course a few times and know all about golf in the UAE.

“I was pleased with my golf all week and I especially hit the ball well. I just did not putt that well – I could not adjust to these greens. I have worked hard on my game all winter in England and fly back home tomorrow.”

A player in action at the FirstPoint USA WAGR event at Abu Dhabi Golf Club’s National Course. - Instagram

FirstPoint USA’s Callum Macaulay, a former DP World Tour player and a golf scholar at the University of Mississippi, commented: “We have been impressed with the quality of many of the players competing in Abu Dhabi this week.

“It was great to see entries from players flying in from countries including Qatar, Kazakhstan and Zimbabwe, plus a healthy representation from golf clubs in the UAE to this flagship tournament for FirstPoint USA.’

FirstPoint USA is the world’s leading US sports scholarship agency, with this their second golf event hosted at Abu Dhabi Golf Club. For further information Visit: www.firstpointusa.com

Results

Boy’s Division

O. Craig (The Els Club) 68. 69. 75. 212.

R. Ahmed (EGF) 69. 74. 75. 218.

D. Morton (Trump International Golf Club) 67. 75. 78. 220.

Girl’ s Division

E. Butteriss (Eng) 72. 73. 68. 213.

L. El Chaib (ADGC) 73. 76. 76. 225.

K. Duangsam (Qatar) 73. 74. 79. 226.

I. Hall (The Els Club) 77. 74. 76. 227.