Costa enjoys more home comforts at Jebel Ali but Crisfords snatch the 2024 Cup

Swing Vote (R) wins the 2024 Cup Sponsored by Shadwell at Jebel Ali Racecourse. - Photo Adiyuat Racing Plus

Published: Sat 30 Dec 2023, 10:02 PM

Jebel Ali handler Michael Costa’s continued his dominance at home colleting three more wins on Friday, but it was the father and son team of Simon and Ed Crisford who stole the honours in the afternoon’s fature event.

Costa, who has had his yard in top conditions since the season began in November, scored another hat-trick which is now customary for the Australian trainer who is in his second season at Jebel Ali Stables.

Ajdayet, Mojeyrr and Wessall added to his growing list of winners that saw him take his tally for the term to 22 wins.

However, for a while, the spotlight was riveted on a horse that was making his UAE and Jebel Ali debut under Christian Demuro, a dual Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (G1) and Dubai Sheema Classic (G1) scorer.

Representing Rabbah Racing, Swing Vote showed himself to be an exctiting horse for the future when battling hard for his Italian rider to deny Tenbury Well (Xavier Ziani) by a head.

Wessall (Ben Coen) wins the Glorious Saturday Stakes at Jebel Ali. Photo Adiyat Racing Plus

Swing Vote raced in the same silks as Algiers, one of the stars of the 2022-2023 racing season at Meydan, wgo was a game runner up to Japanese raider Ushba Tesoro in the $12m Dubai World Cup (G1) in March.

Formerly trained by Andre Fabre for Team Godolphin in France, the three-year-old son of Shamardal was transferred to Gainsborough Stables just a few months ago, which is where the Crisfords’ prepare their equine athletes.

George Prince, assistant trainer to Simon and Ed, commented on Swing Vote encouraging debut victory on Friday.

“The horse has been training very well,” said Prince. “We’ve only had him a couple of months at home (Newmarket) before we brought him over in November.

Mojeyrr wins the ESS Sprint Stakes sponsored by the Emirates Sprint Series. - Photo Adiyat Racing Plus

“He’s a winner over a mile and a mile and a quarter so we thought we’d try stepping him back in distance, on the dirt over a mile, Being by Shamardal we thought he might take to it. It’s gone well.”

Commenting on the battling qualities that the lightly-raced Swing Vote exhibited on his first dirt outing, Prince added: “He was tough. Christian managed to get a breather into him at the end, which helped.

“We’ll take one step at a time, speak to Simon and Ed and the horse’s connections and see how he comes out of the race and then make a plan,” added Prince.

“It was a nice performance today, so we’re really pleased.”

ALSO READ