Competitors arrive ahead of Dubai International Baja

The international off-road rallying season comes to a conclusion at the Dubai International Baja this week (November 28- December 1) as the world’s top crews are ready to face the challenging dunes of Dubai and the rugged mountain terrain at Hatta in a festival of motorsports which coincides with the UAE’s National Day celebrations.

Registration closed with a record entry of top-ranked drivers and riders in all categories entered for the eighth edition of one of the Middle East’s most important annual world class sports events.

The popular festival of two- and four-wheel motorsport quickly captured the imagination of fans across the world upon its recreation as a Baja rally in 2016 and this year’s event features the added thrill of a final round decider to see who will succeed Nasser Al Attiyah as the FIA Baja World Cup champion.

After second place in Jordan two weeks ago, Portugal’s Joao Ferreira heads to Dubai with a nine-point lead over previous series leader Fernando Alvarez (Argentina) in the race to become the FIA World Cup Champion of 2024.

Titles are still up for grabs in numerous categories and Emirati driver Khalid Aljalfa is now level on points in the Challenger class with Spain’s Edoardo Pons. Both are also tied for third overall and after Aljalfa’s come-from-behind overall victory at the penultimate round in Jordan, hopes are high for an overall win for the UAE on home ground next Sunday.

Among the record entry of competitors across the classes from the international to the national is one exciting combination in the list of National Event competitors.

One of the most inspiring racers in the world of off road motorsport, Austria’s Hannes Kinigadner, is teaming up with another former motocross rider, rally legend Sam Sunderland for a first foray together in the Dubai International Baja.

Kinigadner, a motocross rider who has limited mobility since a racing accident in 2003 is the driving force behind the world famous Wings for Life Foundation in association with Red Bull.

Hannes along World Rally Raid Champion Sunderland, the latter having recently retired from two-wheeled competition, are joining forces and celebrating two first times. It will be Sam's first event calling the pacenotes in a car, and Kinigadner's first Dubai International Baja. Once again the event has garnered vital support from the Dubai Government and its entities which helps Emirates Motorsport Organization (EMSO) to deliver one of the most eagerly anticipated international motorsports events of the year in the UAE. Muhammad Khamis Al Muhairi, Vice President of the EMSO and the UAE Sports Executive Committee, said: "The continuing long-time support of the Government of Dubai and its entities makes it possible for us to deliver top class rallying of world renown. "We are proud to be able to present the region in all its glory. The epic scenery, the challenging topography and the technological expertise of Dubai all combine to present a wonderful sporting event showcasing the best of UAE and Dubai to a local, regional and international audience."