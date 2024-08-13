Comment: The Olympic platform can only be good for the game of golf

Esther Henseleit of Germany competes at the Olympics. - Reuters

Published: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 6:32 PM Last updated: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 6:33 PM

Firstly, congratulations to all involved in golf in the 2024 Olympics in France for 2024.

The performances of golf medalists Scottie Scheffler (US) and Lydia Ko (NZ) have been inspiring.

Together they added two brilliant chapters to the history of golf at the Games. Their efforts not only highlight their individual excellence but also showcase the global appeal and competitive spirit of golf.

Golf now seems to have been recognized as a worthy sport in the Olympics and all the players seem to have buy-in as a bucket-list event for everyone –

Golf's inclusion in the Olympics has indeed elevated the sport's status, making it a buy-in and bucket-list event for everyone - an aspirational dream of winning medals in a special environment, not dominated by money and only witnessed once every four years.

Perhaps, due to the interest from golf fans and equally importantly, wider sports fans, and how it was showcased by the media – its inclusion could be further enhanced moving forward.

We all know what a challenging and long process it was to re-establish golf in the Olympics for the Rio Games back in 2016.

Enhanced team element

However, can it be even more engaging for everyone if there were different formats to showcase the sport – as suggested by many observers – including a mixed and an enhanced team element perhaps?

Tennis is perhaps the closest sport to the game of golf in the Olympics – ‘if you know what I mean’ – and there are five competitions at the Olympics – why cannot golf have the same number?

Tennis has the following medal events - Men’s Individual, Women’s Individual, Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles and Mixed with 15 medals on offer for their sport.

In contrast, golf has just six medals available, for men and women.

Golf is played over four days of competition over two weeks and six or seven days in total including practice. At present 60 players compete in the Men’s and Women’s events.

There is no obvious reason not to play both the Men’s and Women’s Competition concurrently.

Exceeding expectations

Golf in the Olympics over Le Golf National seemed to have exceeded all expectations of the organisers.

Credit must be given to the golf course. The Hubert Chesneau and Robert Von Hagge designed Albatros Course was opened in 1990 and is ‘almost’ unique - requiring very few grandstands to accommodate large crowds where the last few holes are very special in the natural stadium set-up.

It is a proven model for success having hosted the 2018 Ryder Cup, and the Open de France so many times as well as important global amateur events.

Note to all: it will also be hosting this year’s $3.25 million FedEx Open de France on the DP World Tour in the second week of October later this year.

Birdies and bogeys or worse are all available – with water being in play on 10 of the holes on the course - for the wayward shot, which often is not that wayward.

The platform of the Olympics and the new audience it attracts for all sports can only be good for the game of golf.