Comment: Golf must adapt to the times if it hopes to appeal to a broader audience

Guido Migliozzi, representing Italy, making a fashion statement at the Olympics. - Supplied photo

Published: Sat 3 Aug 2024, 4:31 PM Last updated: Sat 3 Aug 2024, 4:32 PM

With the recent surge of golf coverage on television, many fans might be feeling overwhelmed. The constant stream of major tournaments, regular tours, and other golf events can be quite a lot to handle.

While some enthusiasts may relish the abundance of golf content, others might be experiencing a bit of fatigue watching the regular tournaments on the DP World Tour, PGA Tour, LIV Golf as well as, of course, The Open and now Golf at the Olympics – if you are fortunate to have access.

As an observer, it has been noticed that there seems a change in dress regulations – or is it just me that has noticed the trend.

Professional golf in more modern times – has been known to follow the sun all over the world. If that is the case, is it not time to review the case for professionals on all tours to wear shorts in tournament play – if they choose?

LIV Golf have already pioneered that move and in Pro-Ams and practice it seems most of the tours allow shorts. Without exception it seems to have been well received by everyone.

An example this week is at Le Golf National in Paris where temperatures are in the 80’s and most of the fans, caddies and volunteers are sporting shorts.

The question is what is the problem if pros find it more comfortable by choice and wear shorts.

Spare a thought for Japan’s Kieta Nakajima, currently ranked 94th in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) and 28th in the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai Rankings. Nakajima showed up for his first round in shorts, only to be informed by officials that trousers were required. This led to a frantic scramble by his support team to find an appropriate pair of trousers for him to wear.

With so many other current issues in the world of golf – could not this be a quick win if the rules for the game are more flexible?

If players want to still wear long trousers they can, but the choise should be left to the player himself.

The other observation is the rule that shirts must be tucked-in.

We do not always point fingers– but it is appropriate on this occasion. One of the players is Guido Migliozzi who is representing Italy this week at the Olympics. The Italian close to wear his golf shirt outside. It might well be termed a fashion statement in the fashion capital of the world. Another look at some of the other players – with their shirts half-in – half-out! A glance at the guide regulations of some of the UAE golf clubs suggest that they mostly require shirts to be tucked-in. It can be argued that the tucked-in policy may not always be policed and actioned. If that is the case why are the guidelines in existence? Whilst tradition, etiquette and the like, is very much part of the game – perhaps it maybe time for both the professional tours and the golf clubs in the region to reconsider some of their long standing regulations.

A final thought; it’s worth considering that golf needs to evolve and adapt to the times in all aspects. As traditions and standards are challenged, embracing change could help make the sport more inclusive and appealing to a broader audience.