Commando Group emerge champions in Jiu-Jitsu

The clay-court icon said he is still not clear about playing at Roaldn Garros will do his best to get there over the coming weeks
The Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour concluded its fifth and final round of the 2023–2024 season on Sunday, with Commando Group emerging as the champions in the professional division.
Held at the Mubadala Arena, the event featured intense competition from professional black belts worldwide. Following closely behind were M.O.D UAE and Al Wahda Jiu-Jitsu Club, securing second and third places, respectively.
As the curtain fell on the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam World Tour 2023-2024 season, which previously had rounds in Rio de Janeiro, Miami, Tokyo, and Rome, the organisers announced the best-ranked athletes in various weight and belt divisions based on the points accumulated in all five rounds.
The male athletes on the best-ranked list for the season included black belt holders Welison Fernandes (under 62kg), Jefferson Fagundes (under 69kg), Diego Batista (under 77kg), Luiz Paulo Medeiros (under 85kg), Uanderson Ferreira (under 94kg), Marcos Carrozino (over 94kg), and Felipe Bezerra (over 120kg).
The female athletes included black belt holder Diana Teixeira (under 49kg), and brown belt holders Beatriz Campos (under 55kg), Julia Alves (under 62kg), and Isabely Lemos (under 95kg).
Youssef Al Batran, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, congratulated the winners.
“Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour is considered one of the major jiu-jitsu events presented by Abu Dhabi to the world. The event gets bigger and better year after year, taking the sport to newer heights and establishing itself as a much sought-after platform for the world’s elite athletes," Al Batran said.
"Professional athletes from around the world are keen to participate in it and have been intensifying their preparations for the competitions,” he added.
Tareq Al Bahri, General Manager of the AJP, lauded the champions for their outstanding performances throughout all rounds of the championship during the season, highlighting the event’s success across all levels of competition.
“The final round was a tremendous success, as testified by the fact that it welcomed more than 2,500 male and female players. Preparations have already begun for the start of the new season, with the first event scheduled in Istanbul in June 2024,” Al Bahri said.
The clay-court icon said he is still not clear about playing at Roaldn Garros will do his best to get there over the coming weeks
Rival coaches Kewell and Crespo were meeting for the first tine in almost 20 years after facing each other as players in the UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul
The Spanish club has said that it will not lift its players' obligations to the club in favour of their participation in the Paris Games
The GEM’s Wellington School teenager who admits to playing well at the Al Zorah Golf Club juggles studies with golf
The 41-year-old, who has taken 700 Test wickets and is behind only Muralitharan (800) and Warne (708) on the all-time list, will retire from Test cricket after playing the West Indies at Lord's in July
Historic inaugural season of the Professional Fighters League showcased contests in the Bantamweight and Featherweight divisions
Opener Andy Balbirnie anchored the Irish innings with 77 off 55 balls including 10 boundaries
The duo put on 210 runs for the first wicket before Mohit Sharma delivered the finishing blow with a three-wicket haul at Ahmedabad