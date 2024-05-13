Commando Group emerge champions in Jiu-Jitsu

Action from the final round of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour. — Supplied photo

The Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour concluded its fifth and final round of the 2023–2024 season on Sunday, with Commando Group emerging as the champions in the professional division.

Held at the Mubadala Arena, the event featured intense competition from professional black belts worldwide. Following closely behind were M.O.D UAE and Al Wahda Jiu-Jitsu Club, securing second and third places, respectively.

As the curtain fell on the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam World Tour 2023-2024 season, which previously had rounds in Rio de Janeiro, Miami, Tokyo, and Rome, the organisers announced the best-ranked athletes in various weight and belt divisions based on the points accumulated in all five rounds.

The male athletes on the best-ranked list for the season included black belt holders Welison Fernandes (under 62kg), Jefferson Fagundes (under 69kg), Diego Batista (under 77kg), Luiz Paulo Medeiros (under 85kg), Uanderson Ferreira (under 94kg), Marcos Carrozino (over 94kg), and Felipe Bezerra (over 120kg).

The female athletes included black belt holder Diana Teixeira (under 49kg), and brown belt holders Beatriz Campos (under 55kg), Julia Alves (under 62kg), and Isabely Lemos (under 95kg).

Youssef Al Batran, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, congratulated the winners.

“Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour is considered one of the major jiu-jitsu events presented by Abu Dhabi to the world. The event gets bigger and better year after year, taking the sport to newer heights and establishing itself as a much sought-after platform for the world’s elite athletes," Al Batran said.

"Professional athletes from around the world are keen to participate in it and have been intensifying their preparations for the competitions,” he added.

Tareq Al Bahri, General Manager of the AJP, lauded the champions for their outstanding performances throughout all rounds of the championship during the season, highlighting the event’s success across all levels of competition.

“The final round was a tremendous success, as testified by the fact that it welcomed more than 2,500 male and female players. Preparations have already begun for the start of the new season, with the first event scheduled in Istanbul in June 2024,” Al Bahri said.