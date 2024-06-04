Club Lab Golf launches ‘CLG League Nights’ to fuel Dubai’s growing golf scene

Club Lab Golf, the Ultimate Golf Fitting & Building Studio. - X

Published: Tue 4 Jun 2024, 4:36 PM

As the summer season kicks in, Club Lab Golf, the Middle East’s first club-fitting and building studio, has announced the launch of ‘CLG League Nights’, a golfing competition set to energise Dubai’s vibrant golf scene.

Inviting golfers to grab their partner to show off their skills, CLG League Nights kicks off on Tuesday 11th of June.

The event will run for four weeks, every Tuesday from 6 pm to 8 pm at Club Lab Golf’s state-of-the-art facility, with a break on the 18th of June.

A view of the Club Lab Golf the first state-of-the-art fitting and club building studio in the Middle East.

Taking place within the indoor facility, CLG League Nights promises a fun and competitive environment for eight dynamic teams, each consisting of 2 players. Priced at Dhs 500 per team, the entry fee ensures accessibility for all golf enthusiasts.

The competition format is simple. Foursomes, played over 9 holes, creating a fast-paced and thrilling challenge. Teams will be divided into two pools of four, where the top two teams from each pool will advance to the final week for the exhilarating semi-finals and finals. With high stakes, the winning team will walk away with a custom personalised Tour Customized Ping/Titleist Bag, offering both swag and functionality.

Club Lab Golf.

With Dubai’s golf scene continually on the rise, CLG League Nights was designed to celebrate this growth by fostering community spirit and offering golfers the opportunity to put their skills to the test in a friendly yet competitive setting. Conveniently located in the heart of JLT with its own parking, Club Lab