Close wins for Connor, Liedtke in November Rivoli Monthly Medal

Winners in the November Rivoli Monthly Medal in addition to the Rivoli Order of Merit Winners with ARGC Club Captain Mark Gathercole. - Supplied photo

Published: Sun 5 Nov 2023, 9:39 PM

Arabian Ranches Golf Club hosted their recent November Rivoli Monthly Medal featuring a big field of 6l3 golfers who played some competitive golf.

Michael Connor took the victory in the Gross Division edging Gary Swan and Ross Grant on a three way countback, with a gross 72.

In the Men’s Net A Division for handicaps 0-12, Silvio Liedtke claimed the victory, also on a countback, with a round of net 70. He was followed by Paul Kelly.

In the Men’s Net B Division for handicaps 13 and above, Marlon Pereira was victorious with a net 73. One shot back in second place was Wayne Taylor on net 74

Elvira Khaliullina won the Ladies Gross Division with an 85 gross, with Laira Taylor winning the Ladies Net Division with a net 75. She was followed by Marjorie Maulit in second place, with a net 78.

The November Rivoli event was also the final Order of Merit event of the season.

Playing some consistent golf over the season, Silvio Liedtke took the victory on 55.75 points to claim the 2023 Rivoli Order of Merit title, followed by Graham Rennie on 44.75 points and Michael Connor claiming the third place on 44 points.