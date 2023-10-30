Close win for Castell and Emmerson in Jumeirah Pairs by The Lounge at JGE

El Haber and Adam James denied as last-hole boge saw them lose on a count back

Left to right: Juliette Castell, Jonathan Hall (Men’s Club Captain), Mitsuko Emmerson.- Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Mon 30 Oct 2023, 10:57 AM

Juliette Castell and Mitsuko Emmerson rode their luck to win the monthly Jumeirah Pairs by The Lounge Spa event at the Jumeirah Golf Estates.

The winners battled out with a strong field of 100 golfers and 50 teams in a Pairs Betterball Stableford where the best net score on each hole within the pair was counted for the overall team score.

Castell and Emmerson shot a winning score of net 61 (-11) but needed to survive the countback to be declared winners.

The combination recorded 8 net birdies and 2 net eagles with one of those net eagles occurring on the challenging par 3 14th hole, courtesy of a gross 2 by Castell.

There was heartbreak on the final hole at the Fire Course that denied Rony El Haber and Adam James. Although they matched Castell and Emmerson with a net 61 (-11) it was not to be for the pair who narrowly missed out on countback to the eventual winners.

El Haber and James also recorded a net hole-in-one on the 14th but a costly bogey on the 18th ensured that their round would only be good enough to secure second place.

The third-place prize went to Martin Stewart and Bradley Stuart with a score of net 63 (-9).

There were two on-course competitions, with Jayson Hilton winning Nearest the Pin on hole 14.

ALSO READ

Twelve players managed to beat Tommy Fleetwood Academy Teaching Professional Ginger Delacretaz who hit her shot to ten feet on the 8th hole. Adam James earned due compensation for losing out in the main event as he would be the lucky winner.