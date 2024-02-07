Chinar Super League returns for Season 6 this weekend

Organisers and official at the launch of the Chinar Super League. - Supplied photo

The popular Chinar Super League is back for Season 6 where fans can expect plenty of excitement and thrilling action starting on Saturday, February 10.

Young Kashmiri players from both sides of the border are poised to showcase their cricketing skills and wow the fans at what promises to be an action-packed event.

However, the Chinar Super League is not just about cricket. It has become a platform for the Kashmiri community on both sides of the border to promote peace and harmony. The organisers are also using the event to create awareness about climate change.

The organisers of the Chinar Super League, led by Chairman Raja Asad Khalid, have announced that they will plant trees from Muzaffarabad to Srinagar in a move that aims at improving the environment.

The inauguration ceremony of Season 6 was held recently where it was revealed that as many as 21 teams will vie for the trophy, with the final slated for February 18.

CSL Chairman Khalid, along with fellow organisers Wajid Kabir and Sajid Abbasi, said that the tournament serves multiple purposes.

“It provides players with a platform to express themselves on the field,” he said.

“It is a great occasion for the Kashmiri community to get together, promoting peace and harmony, and the event helps create awareness about climate change, an issue which is becoming a real challenge for the entire world.”

Announcing details about the CSL Season 6, Khalid said all the matches will be played in Sharjah with the final scheduled for the DC Ground, Sharjah.

Preparations for the tournament to be held in a befitting manner are complete, he said.

The kit launching ceremony was also held in Dubai. A large number of people from the Pakistani and Kashmiri business community, civil society and journalists attended the ceremony.

Wajid Kabir, the president of Pak Chinar Wing UAE, briefed attendees on the Chinar Super League Season 6.

Khalid, the CSL Chairman and Chief Editor of Leading News, provided details of the Chinar Super League from Season 1 to Season 6.

He said that with the cooperation of the Kashmiri community, CSL has become a brand.

“With the support of the people, sponsors and everyone associated with the tournament, we have successfully made it into a popular festival,” he said.

The organisers stressed that such positive activities make people living away from their own countries feel at home and allow them to meet and greet.

“We appreciate the management wholeheartedly for organising the Chinar Super League for the past five seasons,” a spokesman said.

“We faced difficulty in managing the event at the time of COVID and at that time, it was a great achievement on our part to conduct such positive activities.”

The untiring efforts of Chinar Super League Chairman Raja Asad Khalid in the preparation and conduct of the tournament came in for generous praise.