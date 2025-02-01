Chile’s Niemann enjoying riding shotgun at the International Series India

Leader Joaquin Niemann (Chile) in action during Day 3 of the International Series - India at DLF Golf & Country Club, Delhi, on the Asian Tour. - Supplied Photo

The first-ever shotgun start on The International Series saw the advantage lie with Joaquin Niemann on Saturday during the third round of the International Series India presented by DLF on the Asian Tour.

The Chilean reached seven under for the tournament at DLF Golf and Country Club after eight holes before darkness brought day three to an end.

Japan’s Kazuki Higa and Ollie Schniederjans from the United States, playing in the same group as Niemann, are one and three shots back respectively.

Niemann led after the second round, which was completed earlier in the day, by two shots from Higa and Schniederjans, and looks to be well in control of his game heading into tomorrow. They are all due to putt -out on nine when they return in the morning. He made a birdie, on the third, and parred all the other holes in the third round.

Thick fog each day has caused numerous delays which resulted in the organisers moving to a shotgun start for rounds three and four in order for the tournament to reach completion on Sunday.

Play will commence at 7.30 am, weather permitting, with the final round starting at 11.10 am.

Niemann is attempting to win back-to-back titles on The International Series having claimed the season-ending PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers in December.

Australian Travis Smyth and Eugenio Chacarra from Spain are in joint fourth, four behind the front-runner.

American Bryson DeChambeau, the star attraction this week and current US Open champion, is six back from the top.