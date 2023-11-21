Chestertons Polo in the Park Dubai serves up a sporting treat

Winners of the Chestertons Polo in the Park Dubai. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 21 Nov 2023, 2:45 PM

The Desert Palm Polo Club were the proud hosts of the first-ever Chestertons Polo in the Park Dubai, a four-team tournament that served up a treat on the captivating horseback ball game that is commonly referred to as the ‘Sport of Kings.’

The day’s highlights featured two matches, the first of which was won by Boadicea The Victorious Team Riyadh, who lived up to their name to overcome Chestertons Team London.

In the second game, Northern Data Group Team Dubai emerged victors over the England Polo Team.

The event showcased their professional skills of the players and the spirit in which polo is played whilst delivering exciting, competitive matches.

Action fromChestertons Polo in the Park Dubai. - Supplied photo

Both winners received their prizes at a ceremony attended by Saeed Harib, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council; Amr Zedan, Chairman of the Saudi Polo Federation; Ali Albwardy, Founder of Desert Palm Polo Club and Salah Mussa, Chairman of Chestertons Global.

Chestertons Polo in the Park Dubai, was attended by a host of VIPs, business partners, clients and representatives from more than ten Chestertons Global franchises.

Salah Mussa said: earlier "We have proudly supported this exciting form of city polo since it first came to London in 2010. Since then, it has grown in popularity and is now a firm, much-anticipated fixture in London’s summer social and sporting calendar."

"With our international headquarters in the UAE, bringing our event to Dubai is a natural progression in line with our continued growth in the region and internationally,.

"As a leading location for world class sporting events, Dubai is the perfect destination for Polo in the Park. We look forward to a successful event on 11th November – and every year thereafter," he added

One of the world’s oldest and leading real estate advisory services, Chestertons has sponsored Chestertons Polo in the Park London for more than 10 years, during which time it has grown and evolved into the largest three-day polo event in the world, attracting more than 30,000 people each year.

Polo is believed to be one of the oldest sports in the world and was loved by Winston Churchill, Walt Disney and more recently, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.