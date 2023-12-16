Cameron leads by one going into final round of UAE World Amateur Junior Championship

Left to right, brothers Oliver, Cameron and Sam Mukherjee - all at Al Hamra Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah, on the sidelines of the UAE World Amateur Junior Championship. - Supplied photo

Published: Sat 16 Dec 2023, 11:04 PM

The first round leader Cameron Mukherjee, representing Gullane Golf Club, Scotland, shot a second round 73 to take a one shot lead into Sunday’s final round of the 54-hole UAE World Amateur Junior Championship at Al Hamra Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah.

Cameron, 15 years-old, playing off a + 4 handicap, led by four shots after day one with a 67 and his 140 total, four under par – sees him one shot ahead of his older twin brother Oliver, 18 years-old, who shot the best second round of the Boy’s Division, a 70.

Cameron said on completing his round: “We are over here at Al Hamra in RAK for golf until 20th December. GM Paul Booth has looked after us so well over the years. We came over firstly as a family during Covid – and we had a great time.

“We especially like it here because of the floodlit golf. Last week, our other brother Sam, who is not well this week, won the Abu Dhabi Amateur Championship at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club and we hope to do well again on Sunday.”

This week, entries are open to players aged 18 and under – and it is a World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) event supported by The R&A as well as an EGF Junior Order of Merit Qualifier and is sanctioned by the EGF.

In the Girl’s Division, 13 year-old Lucy Lin (Cyprus) shot a four under par 68 to be two shots ahead of the UAE’s Jamie Camero, who shot rounds of 72 and 70 to be in sole second place. Jamie had one bogey on hole four and three birdies – with two balanced nines of 35.

Jamie, 17 years-old, playing off a +3.3 handicap and a member of The Els Club, Dubai - told Khaleej Times after her round: “I played steady and it was a comfortable 70. I have been practising a lot recently, my last tournament was representing the UAE in the Pan Arab in Riyadh in Saudi Arabia at the end of November.

“I am working on a few areas of my game with my coach Joe Way at CH3 Performance Golf Academy, to especially get my clubhead speed up with both gym and range work as well as on my putting.”

ALSO READ

Second Round Leading Scores

Boy’s Division (6,989 yards. Par 72).

C. Mukherjee (Scot) 67. 73. 140.

O. Mukherjee (Scot) 71. 70. 141.

L. Astrom (Swe) 71. 74. 145.

L. Klein (Czechia) 74. 72. 146.

A. Larsson (The Els Club, Dubai) 71. 76. 147.

Girl’s Division (5,815 yards. Par 72).

L. Lin (Cyprus) 72. 68. 140.

J. Camero (UAE) 72. 70. 142.

L. Gupta (Ind) 71. 75. 146.

I. Hall (UK) 76. 72. 148.

Z. Kanokpornvasin (SBGC) 72. 76. 148.