Bucket list prize for regional winners of the 2023-'24 Race to Georgia

Winner of the Race to Georgia U21 Division, Thanawat Puangsaroj (centre), with Club Captain Chris Rossmeisi (left) and Jacabu Grierson (right) from REZA Hygiene, at the recent qualifier at Abu Dhabi Golf Club. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 19 Dec 2023, 6:03 PM

Thibault Ruchon produced a solid round of golf to win the Division A title at the latest qualifier for the 2023 – 24 Race to Georgia over the National Course at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

Playing of a two handicap Ruchon shot the best score of the day with 40 points to claim the award. His round was the equivalent of a gross 70 that allowed him to win on a back-nine countback.

Konstantin Zorbalas (18) won the Division B title with 37 points while Thanawat Puangsaroj (8) topped the Junior Division with 29 points.

The format was Individual Stableford with the winner of each Division plus the runner-up qualifying for the UAE Regional Final.

The winners of each Division in the regional finals will win an all-expenses VIP Trip to the US to play golf in the World Final of the Race to Georgia in addition to receiving an invitation to The Masters at Augusta as a Patron.

Tournament organiser Keith Watson from REZA Hygiene said: “We are delighted how the season on the Race to Georgia is progressing – the interest levels for participating increase each year.

“The bucket list prize of a visit as a Patron to The Masters as well as playing golf in the World Final of the Race to Georgia is resonating nicely amongst the golfing communities in the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

“This is our first venture for a Race to Georgia event in Qatar in early January, and it already looks like it will be a very special debut day,” Watson added.

For further information: Visit www.race2georgia.com

The next UAE Qualifier is on 27th January 2024 at Montgomerie Golf Club and is open to all members of Montgomerie Golf Club, Dubai Hills Golf Club and Arabian Ranches Golf Club.

The next GCC qualifier is on 6th January 2024, where Doha Golf Club in Qatar, already has over 120 players confirmed entries to date in a record field.

The UAE Regional Final will be held on 3rd March 2024 at Montgomerie Golf Club with qualifiers from the following clubs - Al Zorah Golf Club, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Montgomerie Golf Club (27th January 2024), Trump International Golf Club, Dubai (10th February 2024), Arabian Ranches Golf Club (24th February 2024) and The Els Club, Dubai (25th February 2024).

The Race to Georgia is sponsored and supported by REZA Hygiene, Zahid Group, Papa Johns, Emaar Hospitality, DYSON, Rezaroma and GOLFTEC and sanctioned by the Bahrain Golf Association, Emirates Golf Federation, Qatar Golf Association and the Saudi Arabian Golf Federation.

Results

(Stableford Points)

Division A

Ruchon 40.

D, Mitchell 40.

Hwang 38.

Sethi 37.

Division B

Zorbolas 37.

B. Megdoul 35.

Nicholas 34.

Al Hashimi 33.

Soodan 33.

Under 21 Division

Puangsaro 29.

Banger 29.