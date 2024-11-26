Breaking down barriers: How golf is empowering young 'People of Determination'

Thomas O'Brien in action on the driving range at the TFA at Jumeirah Golf Estates. - Supplied photo

Golf is no longer just a game for the elite; it’s a sport that is becoming increasingly accessible to everyone, including those with determination and courage.

Nowhere was this more evident than at the weekly "Heroes of Hope" golf sessions at the Tommy Fleetwood Academy (TFA) in Dubai, where 13-year-old Thomas O’Brien is proving that with the right support, obstacles can be overcome, opening the door to new possibilities.

As we arrive at Jumeirah Golf Estates on a Wednesday evening, the scene is filled with anticipation. The sun sets on the sprawling green, and a group of 10 enthusiastic young students with a range of abilities arrive, each one eager to take part in their weekly session.

These are not just any students—they are part of the Heroes of Hope initiative. This program provides golf lessons to People of Determination (PODs), helping them unlock their potential and challenge the status quo.

Thomas practising his favourite part of the game - 'Chipping.' - Supplied photo

The energy is palpable as the children with various challenges, mingle and exchange stories. The sound of laughter and excitement fills the air as each participant is welcomed with open arms by the staff, coaches, and volunteers.

One of those volunteers is Linda Dickinson, who, along with the team, has worked tirelessly to bring the sport of golf to young people who may not have traditionally had access to it.

Confidence builder

Thomas O’Brien, a 13-year-old passionate about the game, is one of the standout participants. For Thomas, golf is not just a sport; it’s a pathway to building confidence, developing new skills, and fostering a sense of community.

His parents, Patrick and Marelize, stand proudly by his side as they watch him take part in the session, a testament to the supportive environment the academy provides for all its participants.

"Thomas shared what he enjoys most about the game, saying, 'My favourite part of golf is chipping.' His mother, Marelize, reflected on his journey with golf, noting how the sport has not only shaped his skills on the course but has also had a profound impact on his personal development off the course."

“Thomas, since an early age, has always carried a stick and now a golf club around with him – perhaps as a personal comfort blanket,” she told Khaleej Times. “It helped him with his hand-eye coordination.

“He now, through the various group golf sessions and individual one-on-ones, has significantly improved his golf and as a result, his confidence at school and outside of school and generally in life has grown immeasurably.

Photo heroesofhopeuae.

“Golf for Thomas, has gone from keenness at the start to him developing a genuine skill – we are so proud of how he is doing with golf being the catalyst for all things for Thomas,” added Marelize, “Coach Joe has spotted his talent that will hopefully now be taken to another level with all our support.”

Linda shared how the collaboration came to fruition, emphasizing the role of key partners in making these opportunities a reality for the ‘Heroes of Hope’ participants.

Building Partnerships

“We connected with Karalynn Thomson, the Head of Marketing at the DP World Tour Office here based at Jumeirah Golf Estates Clubhouse who helped set up some group lessons at the TFA here at Jumeirah Golf Estates,” she said

“The funding was then confirmed with support from DP World, TFA and Tommy Fleetwood, himself, and the rest is history.

“Thomas was one of the stars of the group golf sessions and along with another of the students in 2023, they were both granted TFA scholarships – involving some one-on-one golf lessons.

“In my opinion, golf has never been that unified for ‘People of Determination’ and for ‘Heroes of Hope’ – but that is hopefully now changing,” Linda added.

“Individuals in the UAE golf industry can make a huge difference, changing the landscape for us all. What we are now seeing within the golf space is it is becoming more accessible to all – a message that is reinforced by all our stakeholders.”

Thomas' father, Patrick, spoke about the broader impact golf has had on his son, highlighting how the sport has become a powerful tool for personal growth and community engagement.

Defying Limits

“Golf has become a game that breaks down barriers,” he said. “It’s not just about the game itself but the life lessons it teaches. Through this program, Thomas is now achieving targets in his golf initiatives – and this is where his spirits have been lifted.”

The ‘Heroes of Hope’ golf group watched the 2023 DP World Tour Championship from behind the ropes, as well as the 2024 edition held on the Earth Course a week or so ago.

The group was invited this year to Family Day at the tournament, where they attended in a private Trick Shot Golf Clinic hosted by legendary global trick shot guru Kevin Carpente. They also participated in organized putting and chipping challenges.

The group also attended the HERO Dubai Desert Classic in January 2024, where there was a ‘Heroes of Hope’ Golf Clinic hosted by South African golfer Thriston Lawrence, who finished third in the 2024 Race to Dubai and has now claimed his dual-card status and playing privileges on both the PGA Tour as well as the DP World Tour.

“A key challenge for Thomas and his ‘Heroes of Hope’ golf group is funding and access to golf facilities,” said Linda.

“We are a volunteer organization trying to keep it all going, We believe what we are doing is an important part of the students’ development of life skills. It is a real battle to deliver all the out-of-school activities on our schedule for our students.”

The next step for Thomas will be access to Par 3 golf.

As our conversation drew to a close, World Number Nine golfer and Jumeirah Golf Estates resident Tommy Fleetwood walked through the doors of his TFA Academy.