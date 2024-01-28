Brathwaite labels Joseph a 'superstar' after historic win in Australia

West Indies' Shamar Joseph celebrates with the ball after taking seven wickets in his team's victory over Australia on the 4th day of the Test match in Brisbane. - AFP

Published: Sun 28 Jan 2024, 8:05 PM Last updated: Sun 28 Jan 2024, 8:28 PM

West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite called young pacer Shamar Joseph a superstar afater the Caribbeans made history at the Gabba when they have clinched a first Test match on Australian soil after 27 years.

Brathwaite, who said Joseph would do great things for the team in the future, said they had learn't a lot from the eight-run win against Australia on Sunday.

"He's a superstar. I know he'll do great things for the West Indies in the future,” said Braithwaite.

Just his belief is incredible, he told me that he won't stop bowling till we win it. Very proud of the guys, they showed a lot of fire and heart, especially after the first Test.

“Very nice to see how they put in a fight, especially the batters.,” he added. “We can only learn from this win. I believe the more the better, that's how we learn. I would love more Test cricket for sure."

Joseph shrugged off injury to bowl at express pace for nearly 12 overs straight in Brisbane, claiming 7-68.

Australia had been cruising towards the victory target of 216 early on day four of the day-night second test until an injured Joseph, playing his first test series, returned to the field and shocked the world champions with a fiery showcase of fast bowling.

The 24-year-old saved his best for last, uprooting the off-stump of tailender Josh Hazlewood (0) with sheer speed before dashing across the Gabba outfield, thumping his chest in celebration with his team mates.

"I wasn't even coming to the ground this morning," the man of the series said.

Joseph retired hurt on Saturday when his right toe was struck by a Mitchell Starc yorker which ended West Indies' second innings at 193.

"(My doctor) said 'come to the ground, I have a reason'. I didn't know this was the reason but it's a good reason to win the test match for your team," Joseph said.

"Even though it's 1-1, I feel like we've won the entire series."

In the first innings, the eighth-ranked West Indies had made 311 before Australia's Pat Cummins boldly declared while still behind at 289-9 to bowl again under lights.

That decision came back to bite the team when, 30 overs into Australia's run-chase, Joseph beat Cameron Green (42) and sent Travis Head packing for a king pair.

Mitchell Marsh and Alex Carey fared no better, and Joseph celebrated his second five-wicket haul, bettering his 5-94 in the Adelaide test, by exacting revenge on Starc who was caught at point for a quick 21.

New opener Steve Smith (91 not out) could only watch as the carnage unfolded around him.

"I told my skipper I would bowl until the end, until the last wicket falls. It doesn't matter how my toes are," Joseph said.

"I want to do that for my team and my country and everyone in the Caribbean."

The victory comes at an otherwise low ebb for West Indies cricket, after the islanders failed in 2023 to qualify for the 50-over World Cup for the first time.

Guyana native Joseph, who sensationally had Smith caught in Adelaide off his first ball in test cricket, has been signed by Dubai Capitals for the International League T20 tournament.

Brief scores

West Indies: 311 & 193 (McKenzie 41, Athanaze 35)

Australia: 289-9d & 207 (Smith 91*; S Joseph 7-68)

West Indies won by eight runs