Boxer Ngamba gives IOC Refugee Team hope of making Olympic history

Cindy Ngamba could make Olympic history in Paris later this year if the boxer becomes the first ever medallist for the International Olympic Committee Refugee Team.

The 26-year-old -- one of a 36-member team announced on Thursday -- sought safe haven in the United Kingdom 15 years ago after she left her country of her birth, Cameroon.

Team GB were keen to select her in their team for the Games -- which run from July 28 to August 11 -- and GB Boxing interceded on her behalf unsuccessfully to secure her a British passport.

The reason there is optimism behind Ngamba breaking new ground for the Refugee Team -- which first competed in the 2016 Games in Rio -- is she qualified by right for the boxing tournament.

Ngamba, who guaranteed her spot in Paris by winning a tournament in Milan in April, is the first athlete in the team's short history to have qualified for the Games purely through their ability.

For IOC president Thomas Bach, a medal for Ngamba would be especially memorable as the Refugee Team was created during his tenure.

"We had a little celebration in Olympic House when we learned about her (Ngamba) qualification in Milan," said Bach. "Cindy has a lot of fans here."

It has not been all plain sailing for Ngamba in her adopted country, as she was arrested aged 20 when she thought she was simply going to inform the authorities about where she was living.

"Imagine thinking you're just going to sign then go back to your house to go about your day, and then you're put in the back of a van with handcuffs on," Ngamba told the BBC.

However, thankfully for her she is now celebrating her selection for the world's greatest sporting showpiece.

"It means the world to me to have qualified for the Olympics, and to be the first ever refugee boxer," she said.

"I've always worked hard, even before the qualifier I was very disciplined and consistent in my training, I have no doubt that every refugee who has been selected is the same.

"We're all family, and we're all going to go out there and support each other."

The 36 athletes come from 11 different countries of origin and will compete in 12 sports including swimming and athletics.

"We welcome all of you with open arms. You are an enrichment to our Olympic Community, and to our societies," said Bach.

"With your participation in the Olympic Games, you will demonstrate the human potential of resilience and excellence.

"This will send a message of hope to the more than 100 million displaced people around the world."

