Bittersweet moment for MacIntyre as he wins DP World Tour's closing swing

Scotsman Robert MacIntyre - winner of the Closing Swing on the DP World Tour.. -Photo X

Published: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 4:17 PM

Scotsman Robert MacIntyre has endured a mixed week in golf recently.

Although he was forced to withdraw from the BMW Championship on the PGA Tour after two two rounds, due to lower back issues, there was a positive outcome for him on the DP World Tour. MacIntyre shot opening rounds of 72 and 71,

Despite only participating in one event on the Closing Swing, he won the overall title thanks to his victory at the Genesis Scottish Open in July, held at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick.

The final event of the Closing Swing, the Danish Golf Championship, was won by Frederic Lacroix from France.

MacIntyre's achievement underscores his strong performance earlier in the year, securing the title with just one tournament under his belt.

McIntyre has also qualified for this week’s Tour Championship on the PGA Tour – the final event of the 2024 FedEx Cup Rankings.

McIntyre wins the fourth of five Global Swings on the DP World Tour which includes a $200,000 Bonus.

The previous swings and winners were: Opening Swing – Min Woo Lee (Aus). International Swing – Rory McIlroy (NI). Asian Swing – Sebastian Soderberg (Swe). European Swing – Guido Migliozzi (It). Closing Swing – Robert McIntyre (Scot).

We wish McIntyre all the best with his health and fitness for the rest of 2024 and beyond.

The Back Nine is next on the DP World tour – with nine events: This week’s Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo, Omega European Masters, Amgen Irish Open, BMW PGA Championship, Acciona Open de Espana presented by Madrid,

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, FedEx Open de France, Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, and Genesis Championship.

The top 70 in the Race to Dubai after the Back Nine Swing earned spots in the $9 million Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links Abu Dhabi.

The top 50 following the Abu Dhabi event, progress to the $10 million DP World Tour Championship, Dubai on the Earth course at Jumeirah Golf Estates.