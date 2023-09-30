Birthday boy 'Chikka' celebrates joint share of Taiwan Masters lead with Korea's Lee

India's Chikkarangappa S watches his shot off the tee at the Taiwan Masters. - AFP

Published: Sat 30 Sep 2023, 8:24 PM

Korean Taehee Lee shot a three under par 69 and birthday boy Chikkarangappa S. from India a 71 to share the lead in the Asian Tour’s $1 million Mercuries Taiwan Masters after round three at the Taiwan Golf and Country Club, Tamsui.

The pair are in front on four under from New Zealand’s Ben Campbell, the overnight leader, who carded a 73.

India’s Veer Ahlawat (70), South African Jaco Ahlers (72), Angelo Que (72) from the Philippines, Thai Sadom Kaewkanjana (73), and American Jarin Todd (74) are two shots back.

Lee had no trouble making birdies. He recorded six including three in succession from the fourth, but made three bogeys on one of the most challenging courses this year because of the narrow fairways and punishing, deep rough.

His co-leader Chikkarangappa S., or ‘Chikka’ as he is known, felt he played some of his best golf of the week, recording three birdies and two bogeys.

Campbell had a one shot lead at the start of the day but struggled today.

He said: “It was tough to get into a bit of a rhythm. Battled with the swing today, what I have been working on did not quite work.

“But I hung in there and still have a chance tomorrow. I played some good golf in there but just a few bad holes. Had some chances coming in but just missed, gonna do some work on the game now.”

Thailand’s Rattanon Wannasrichan (70), Jbe Kruger from South African (73) and Scotland’s David Drysdale (74) are in a tie for ninth – in contention, just four off the lead.

Dubai-based Indian pro Jeev Milkha-Singh. - Supplied photo

Defending champion Chan Shih-chang from Chinese-Taipei came in with a 73 and is one over, in a group of players that includes Indian great Dubai based Jeev Milkha Singha – the 51-year-old who is looking for his first Asian Tour victory in 15 years. He shot a 73.

Milkha Singh told Khaleej Times, “It is really windy out here. The fairways are hard, with greens very tough to read.

ALSO READ

"That is why four under par is leading. I am well placed and will give it a shot in tomorrow’s final round.’