Biles makes gymnastics history with sixth world all-around title

American becomes the most decorated gymnast with a total of 34 world and Olympic medals, more than any other gymnast, male or female

Simone Biles made history winning the women's all-around gold during the 52nd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, in Antwerp, northern Belgium, - AFP

By APP Published: Sat 7 Oct 2023, 7:49 PM

Simone Biles of the United States capped her stunning return by winning the sixth world all-around title at the 52nd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships.

Her total of 34 world and Olympic medals is more than any other gymnast, male or female.

The 26-year-old earned 58.399 points to secure the gold with powerful dominance, ahead of 2022 world champion Rebeca Andrade (56.766) from Brazil and her U.S. teammate Shilese Jones (56.332).

Biles showed a solid Cheng vault for the top score of 15.100 and performed steadily on uneven bars for 14.333. She collected the highest scores from balance beam and floor exercise as well.

"The gold medal means everything," Biles said. "It means strength, courage, the fight, tenacity. It has been such a long journey to get back here and feel comfortable and confident to compete again."

It came 26 months after Biles made global headlines by withdrawing from most of the finals at the Tokyo Olympic Games to protect her physical and mental health after struggling with the "twisties" in training and competition.