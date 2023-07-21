Big-hitting Bairstow strengthens England's grip on must-win Ashes Test

Australia trail by 162 runs and will need to produce something special to avoid the hosts from levelling the series at Old Trafford

England's Jonny Bairstow hits a boundary on day three of the fourth Ashes Test againstr Australia at Old Trafford. - AFP

By Reuters Published: Fri 21 Jul 2023, 10:32 PM

England grabbed four Australia wickets to press closer to an Ashes-series levelling victory on day three of the fourth Test on Friday.

After posting a rapidfire 592 for a massive first-innings lead of 275, England reduced Australia to 113-4 in its second innings by stumps at Old Trafford.

Marnus Labuschagne was defying England on 44 and Mitch Marsh was with him on 1.

Mark Wood's extra pace and timely insertions into the attack made the difference as he dismissed Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith and Travis Head cheaply to pass 100 test wickets, and Chris Woakes bagged David Warner.

England forced the pace of its innings at 5 1/2 runs per over ahead of forecasted bad weather this weekend.

Earlier, Jonny Bairstow smashed an unbeaten 99, most of it in a last-wicket partnership of 66 with James Anderson, who contributed 5.

The 592 was England's highest home Ashes score since 1985, and might be enough for a win if there's enough breaks in the expected rain.

England must win to force the series to a decider at the Oval next week.

Australia, up 2-1, will retain the urn with an unlikely win or more possible draw thanks to the weather.

With wickets falling around him, Bairstow then went into big-hitting mode, much to the delight of the raucous Old Trafford crowd, plundering four sixes to all corners of the ground to compound the tourists' misery.

England number 11 batter James Anderson could not help Bairstow to what would have been one of the fastest Test centuries of all time as he was trapped leg before wicket, but the damage had already been done, with England posting their highest Ashes innings total on home soil since 1985.

It completed an innings that was very fitting for England's new aggressive 'Bazball' approach.

In the history of Test cricket, there have been 3,828 innings lasting 100 overs or more and this was the second fastest run-rate, with England accumulating 5.49 runs per over.

Given a draw would be enough for Australia to retain the Ashes and with rain forecasted to be on the way, the tourists were much more cautious in their reply.

Openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner offered up few chances before the former edged one through to wicket keeper Bairstow off the bowling of Mark Wood to fall for 18 just before tea.

Talking to SkySports Bairstow said: "We've done everything so far in the game. To get four wickets tonight puts them under pressure.

"The approach has been questioned at times in this series but we've stuck to our guns. That is exactly how we've played our cricket under Ben and we are sticking by that.

"I've been happy. There has been a couple of interesting dismissals. It is only a couple of games ago that I got a 70-odd. It is what it is. I want to go out and enjoy and entertain. I can leave them to their comments and I'll just keep on doing what I'm doing." he added/

"People can say what they want. They are paid to give their opinion. If they don't have an opinion they don't have a job."

Brief scores

England

First innings 592 all out

Australia

First innings 317 all out

Second innings 113 - for 4 wickets

