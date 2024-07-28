Bhaker credits India's government for Olympic bronze medal

Manu Bhaker of India waves during the ceremony. — Reuters

Published: Sun 28 Jul 2024, 7:07 PM

After sealing a historic medal at the Paris Olympics on Sunday, ace India shooter Manu Bhaker thanked the Indian government for all the support and encouragement.

The Indian shooter finished third to secure a bronze medal in the final of the women's Air Pistol event at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

The 22-year-old became the first Indian woman to win a medal in shooting at the Olympics.

Bhaker brought India's first medal in the ongoing mega event as she won a bronze medal with a score of 221.7.

While replying to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's post on X, Manu thanked PM Modi for his blessings and said that it meant a lot to her.

"Thank you Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji for your blessings. I would like to thank government for all the support and encouragement. It means a lot," Manu Bhaker wrote on X.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi congratulated Bhaker for winning India's first medal at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

"A historic medal! Well done, @realmanubhaker, for winning India's first medal at #ParisOlympics2024! Congrats for the Bronze. This success is even more special as she becomes the 1st woman to win a medal in shooting for India. An incredible achievement!" PM Modi wrote on X.