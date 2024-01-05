Best of Dubai on offer at Hero Dubai Desert Classic

Tiny tots can try their hand at putting. - Supplied photo

Published: Fri 5 Jan 2024, 6:53 PM

Fans and families can look forward to experiencing world class golf and the best of Dubai at this year’s new-look Tournament Town in the 35th edition of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, the region’s most prestigious golf tournament which runs from January 18-21.

Open from 10am to 11pm, this year’s fan village will provide free outdoor fun for the family, with live music and performances throughout, while young golfing fans can look forward to witnessing the thrilling roaming acts featuring stilt walkers, magicians, graffiti artists and more.

Visitors can also enjoy the music and F&B offerings until late outside with friends or participate in an exciting new event this year called The Range by Callaway,.

The event offers golf aficionados the chance to step onto the range next to the pros and participate in a variety of Top Tracer challenges and test the newest Callaway equipment.

With over 25 F&B locations covering the iconic Majlis Course of Emirates Golf Club, fans can experience some of Dubai’s favourite cusines during their tour around the course or visit the city’s most popular food trucks at the new-look and free-to-enter Tournament .

Live music and performances will take place throughout the tournament. - Supplied photo

Fans can also head to the TopGolf Deck, the ultimate spot to chill with friends, which offers a prime location with a view overlooking the 16th hole.

Also new for 2024, organisers have confirmed the Retro-Vintage dress code for tournament weekend, inspired by the history of the event and iconic looks from the 1940s through to the 1990s.

Visitors can enter the Best Dressed competition on Saturday January 20 for a chance to win big prizes, including hospitality tickets worth over Dh 5,000, concert tickets and lots more.

Kids are more than welcome on the Family Friday afternoon as FamilyBeatz is set for its next kids rave in Tournament Town – run by parents and seasoned ravers –, between 3pm and 6pm on Friday January 19. Tying into the Retro-Vintage theme, there will also be a Best Dressed competition for kids with prizes to be won.

Live musical performances will take place every day of the event from 6pm until late featuring music spanning various eras.

As part of the tournament’s active role in driving forward sustainability in the game of golf, young fans can also look forward to visiting the Sustainability Corner for new engaging activities across the weekend.

Children can explore and enjoy a range of eco-focused programmes including Urban Farming, Seed Bombs and more to learn new ways to introduce environmentally-conscious plans to their daily routines.

As an alternative weekend brunch while enjoying the atmosphere and golf, Jones the Grocer, the UAE’s favourite café and gourmet grocer is bringing back its picnic hampers at the 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

For more information, visit www.dubaidesertclassic.com.

Organisers are also encouraging fans to use the Metro service to travel to and from the tournament, with Al Khail station located directly outside the club’s main entrance, as limited parking is available for the event.