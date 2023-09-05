Ben Sulayem and French Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra discuss FIA's 'online abuse' charter

The FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem paid an amicable visit to the French Minister for Sports and the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra. - Supplied Photo

Published: Tue 5 Sep 2023, 3:29 PM

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem paid an amicable visit to the French Minister for Sports and the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra. Both parties discussed the importance of the anti-abuse campaign and the need for action to increase prevention from cyber-harassment in the motorsport industry.

Amélie Oudéa-Castéra supports the FIA’s “United against online abuse” charter.

In fact, she added that this initiative fully joins the actions of France to fight against online harassment of drivers, officials, and other actors in the motorsport industry.

The French Minister of Sports said: “The projet de loi, led by Jean-Noël Barrot, the French Minister for Digital Transition and Telecommunications, is a law that initially aims at securing and regulating the digital world.

"This law is currently being examined in Parliament but will surely soon make a positive impact in making it possible to fight against all forms of violence in sports, online and offline," she added

Finally, the FIA President expressed his gratitude towards the French Minister: “Thank you to Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, French Minister for Sports and the Olympic and Paralympic Games, for the warm welcome and for our constructive discussion.

"We look forward to working with the French Government and are very proud of our historic roots here in France.”