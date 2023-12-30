'Becoming a mum changed my mindset,' says Osaka ahead of comeback

The experiences mother and son will enjoy go much deeper for the three-time Olympian and former U.S. captain
Japan's Naomi Osaka admitted Saturday she almost gave up tennis but had rekindled her love of the sport after becoming a mother earlier this year as she prepares for a return in Brisbane.
Osaka, 26, stepped away from the game in September 2022, citing mental health concerns following her withdrawal from the second round of the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo.
In her time away, she gave birth to daughter Shai, and did not watch any tennis until last year's Wimbledon.
Although excited to be back, she conceded that retiring permanently had crossed her mind.
"I would say right after Tokyo for, like, a month maybe I was thinking about retirement because I felt like all my joy went away for the sport," she said at the season opening Brisbane International.
"I felt like it kind of wasn't fair, both for the people watching and myself.
"But then I thought, I've played tennis since I was three and there's so many more things that I want to do."
Osaka said since giving birth her approach to tennis had changed.
"I think in the time I had away, I appreciated the sport a lot more," she said. "I think definitely becoming a mum changed my mindset a lot.
"I think I'm a lot more open-minded, a lot more patient, but also I feel a lot stronger physically."
The four-time Grand Slam champion was awarded a wildcard to the Brisbane event in the lead-up to the Australian Open and will play Germany's 84th ranked Tamara Korpatsch in the first round.
"I feel definitely I'm nervous, I haven't played a match in a long time, but I'm competitive so I'm thinking I'm nervous and I want to win," Osaka said. "There's a lot of things that are going on in my head.
ALSO READ
"I think the biggest thing is just walking onto the court and sort of absorbing all the energy and experiencing the atmosphere. For me that is something that I'm definitely going to treasure a lot."
The experiences mother and son will enjoy go much deeper for the three-time Olympian and former U.S. captain
Ten-event programme will carry a minimum prize fund of $2m for every tournaments integrated into the Asian Tour schedule
As the hosts cannot lose the series they remain the only country where India have yet to win an away series
Germany adds Hotspur's Son Heung-min in his 26-man squad as well as Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jaen in an attempt to win a first title since 1960
Australia captain Pat Cummins bagged 5-48 in his 10th Test five-wicket haul while off-spinner Nathan Lyon took 4-73 as Pakistan were dismissed for 264
Dhruv Parashar, Omid Rahman, Tanish Suri and Samal Udawaththa have been rewarded for impressive performances in the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup and domestic cricket circuit
Capture three team medals and four individual medals at the renowned Ghala Golf Club in Muscat, Oman
New golden FIFA badge inspires come-from-behind win against Everton at Goodison Park