Barcelona legend Iniesta enjoys golf interplay with former classmate Larrazábal in RAK

Andres Iniesta with Pablo Larrazabal on the sidelines of the Ras Al Khaimah Championship at Al Hamra Golf Club.- Supplied photo

Published: Tue 23 Jan 2024, 5:51 PM

The Ras Al Khaimah Championship received a very special visitor on Tuesday when legendary Barcelona footballer Andrés Iniesta dropped in to see his old friend Pablo Larrazábal.

The Spanish pair were classmates at famed Barcelona academy ‘La Masia’ and with Iniesta now plying his trade with Ras Al Khaimah’s UAE Pro League team Emirates Club, the 39 year-old came along to Al Hamra Golf Club to try his hand at golf under the watchful eye of Larrazábal.

The 40-year-old Spaniard, who was named Sir Henry Cotton

Rookie of the Year in 2004, finished fourth behind Rory McIlroy in Sunday’s HERO Dubai Desert Classic at the Emirates Golf Club.

“We’ve known each other for 27 years since Andres came to Barcelona to join my school ‘La Macia’,” said Larrazabal. “He came into my class and we sat next to each other for two and a half years and became friends.

“We lost contact a little bit when he was in his first few years playing for Barcelona but we bumped into each other when he was travelling to a match and I was on my way to a golf tournament. Since then, we’ve stayed in touch and, knowing that he plays here in Ras Al Khaimah now for Emirates Club, I got in contact with him,” added Larrazabal.

“We all know what he achieved in his career, and how good he was, and I wanted to show Andres what I do for a living so we got him here to Al Hamra for an hour or so hitting a few balls and introducing him to my job.”

The nine-time DP World Tour winner also revealed that his old pal may stop by to take in the golfing action over the weekend.

ALSO READ

“Hopefully he’ll come to the tournament over the weekend with his family,” said Larrazabal. “We’ll see, he’s got passes but you know, he’s a very famous guy so he attracts a lot of attention. I want him to come and enjoy being in my office because we’ve enjoyed watching him in his office over the years.”