Bahrain's Winfred Yavi wins women's Olympic 3000m steeplechase title

The Tokyo Games gold medallist produced a season's best throw of 89.34m, while Arshad Nadeem also qualified with a throw of 86.59
Bahrain's Winfred Yavi won the women's Olympic 3000m steeplechase title in Paris on Tuesday.
Kenyan-born Yavi timed an Olympic record of 8min 52.76sec for victory ahead of Uganda's defending champion Peruth Chemutai, who took silver in a national record of 8:53.34 and Kenya's Faith Cherotich claimed bronze in 8:55.15.
Meanwhile, world champion Camryn Rogers made it a Canadian clean sweep of the Paris Olympics hammer throw golds when she won the women's competition on Tuesday.
Rogers threw a best of 76.97 metres for victory, just 48 hours after teammate and fellow world champ Ethan Katzberg won the men's hammer.
US champion Annette Echikunwoke claimed silver with 75.48m, while China's Jie Zhao took bronze (75.48).
Poland's Anita Wlodarczyk, 38, the only woman in history to win three Olympic titles in a single athletics discipline, finished fourth with a season's best of 74.23m.
