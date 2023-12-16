Ayrton does the star turn at JGE’s Ladies Inter-Club Challenge

Indian golf legend Jeev Milka Singh was the guest of honour and helped distribute the prizes
Jumeirah Golf Estates' very own Sherma Ayrton delivered a stellar to win the second round of the Ladies Inter-Club Challenge (ICC) on the internationally renowned venue’s Fire course.
The event featured an individual Stableford format that brought together the best talents from Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Emirates Golf Federation, and Jumeirah Golf Estates.
Each team's best eight scores out of ten players determined the overall team's standing.
Ayrton achieved her highest-ever score of 43 points. Her remarkable round was marked by an impressive tally of seven net birdies and two net eagles.
Ayrton’s outstanding display not only earned her victory in the individual standings but also valuable points that helped her team climb the overall rankings.
Securing second place at the Ladies ICC was Nicsha Rodriguez (JGE). Nicsha's round included a remarkable gross 38 on the back nine, featuring a crucial gross birdie on the challenging Par 4 17th hole. This pivotal birdie played a significant role, securing her second place by a mere point.
Securing a commendable third place with 37 points was Jane Vorster. Jane's performance included five net birdies and an impressive net eagle on the par 4 17th hole.
After the second round, the team standings in the Ladies ICC were as follows -Abu Dhabi Golf Club closed with a total of 462 points, while Emirates Golf Federation secured 501 points.
Emerging at the forefront was Jumeirah Golf Estates, leading the charge with an impressive total of 517 points.
