Ayrton and Vorster convincing winners of Ladies’ Pairs Shambles at JGE

Winners and officials at the recent Ladies' Pairs Shambles sponsored by the Park Hyatt Dubai. - Supplied photo

Published: Thu 30 Nov 2023, 3:19 PM

Sherma Ayrton and Jane Vorster teamed up to win the Pairs Shambles Ladies’ event at the Jumeirah Golf Estate’s Fire Course.

The format of the event which was sponsored by Park Hyatt Dubai, was played over a ‘Pairs Shambles’ format, where each player teed off individually, and the best shot was chosen.

From that selected tee shot, both players played their own balls until the hole was completed. The selected ball played as it lay on the course, while the second ball could be placed within a club length of the chosen one, maintaining the ground conditions.

Additionally, each player was required to contribute a minimum of six tee shots throughout the round.

Ayrton and Vorster returned an impressive net score of 59 (-13). Their scorecard contained 11 birdies and an eagle, securing their victory by a four-shot margin.

Notably, Sherma played six strokes under her handicap on the day, contributing significantly to their outstanding performance.

Mitsuko Emmerson and Dilek Yildiz secured second place with a strong performance, achieving a score of 63 (-9). Their round featured two eagles and six birdies with only one dropped shot on the day.

Of particular note was Dilek’s remarkable gross birdie on the par three 14th hole, played over the water.