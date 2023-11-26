Ayber and Wilmot win competitive renewal of Jumeirah Pairs at JGE

Winners of the Jumeirah Pairs by The Lounge Spa, Richard Aybar (left) and Chris Wilmot (right) with Jumeirah Golf Estates Ladies Captain, Evelyn Downham (centre). - Supplied photo

Published: Sun 26 Nov 2023, 10:29 PM

Richard Aybar and Chris Wilmot shot a remarkable gross 61 to secure victory in the monthly Jumeirah Pairs by The Lounge Spa tournament over the Jumeirah Golf Estates Earth course.

The format was a Pairs Scramble where both players teeing off and then selecting the best tee shot to play from. The team continues to play off the best shot until the ball is holed out.

Aybar and Wilmot's 61 was highlighted by an outstanding tally of 10 birdies and an impressive eagle on the Par 5 14th hole.

Coming home in a gross 29 split them apart from the field and this back-nine score helped them win on a countback from second-placed, Peter Norris and Alan McNamara.

The runners-up also collected 10 gross birdies, achieving a net score of 61 and a gross score of 63.

Craig Rooney and Steve Noon clinched third place. Their round included two net eagles on the 12th and 18th holes, contributing to an overall net score of 63. Their feat included a birdie on the challenging par 3 17th hole, which presented additional difficulty due to the prevailing wind conditions.

Tommy Fleetwood Academy teaching professional Jamie Dreelan participated in the live "Beat the Pro" competition by placing his tee shot within 5 feet on the challenging par-3 6th hole. Remarkably, two players in the field managed to surpass Jamie's shot, with Paul McMahon emerging as the fortunate winner of the raffle to earn a 45-minute lesson with Jamie.

The "Nearest the Pin" competition took place on Hole 17, and the victor was Ben Lewis, who landed his tee shot a mere two feet from the flag.

ALSO READ

Results (Net)

Ayber & C. Wilmot, 61.

Norris &n A. Macnamara, 61.

Rooney & S. Noon, 63.