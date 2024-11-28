Australia call up uncapped Webster to second India Test squad

Australian batsman Beau Webster plays a shot during the match between Australia A and India A at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 9. — AFP

Uncapped all-rounder Beau Webster was on Thursday added to Australia's squad for next week's second Test against India in Adelaide as cover for Mitchell Marsh.

The 30-year-old is on standby after Marsh pulled up sore following their 295-run thrashing by the visitors in the first Test at Perth on Monday.

Webster has been in red-hot form for Tasmania in the domestic Sheffield Shield over the past 18 months, with his seam-bowling prowess and explosive batting catching the eye of selectors.

"Webster will join the squad next week having been named the Sheffield Shield player of the year last summer and continuing that form this season," Cricket Australia said.

While questions remain around Marsh, Australia coach Andrew McDonald has indicated they will likely stick with the same team despite being outsmarted in Perth.