Aussie sensation Coby Carruthers whips up a storm to lead UAE Cup with a stellar 66

Coby Carruthers bring red-hot form to the UAE have won four on the bounce in Australia. - Photo Instagram

Australian sensation Coby Carruthers made an unforgettable entrance into the UAE shooting a first-round four under par 66 to lead the 54-hole UAE Cup sponsored by HSBC at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club, Al Ain.

Part of a four-player team hailing from down under, 19-year-old Carruthers wasted no time to showcase his talent with a bogey-free round comprising four birdies and 14 pars.

“It is my first time in the UAE. We arrived mid-day on Wednesday from Australia,” Carruthers told Khaleej Times. “I received an invite for this week about three weeks ago from Golf Australia who received it from the EGF. I am currently in the State Golf Team and have recently won four events in a row on our local NextGen Amateur Tour event.

“I am going now back to our hotel and the plan is to watch a movie with us four Australians in our team. We have come as Team Australia – two men and two women – which has made it a lot more fun for us all.”

Leading UAE player Jonathan Selvaraj (UAE) shot a first round 71 in the 2024 UAE Cup at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club. - Supplied photo

The leading UAE player in the Men’s Division was Jonathan Selvaraj with a one-over par 71 to be in tied seventh.

Selvaraj, playing off +4.4, said on completing his round, “I was happy with my round – especially the score. The face on my driver cracked on the range prior to play - which was not a good start to my day.

“I managed to change my Taylor Made head with help from Coach Samir – but I just could not hit a fairway off the tee. I also left a few putts out there – but looking at the scores I am happy with my position so far – I scrambled very well out there.

“I am hopeful that my driver can be properly fixed by my tee time in the morning. Fingers crossed - I hope Samir can do his magic,” added Selvaraj.

A group of four UAE players are on three over par in tied 11th: Ahmad Skaik, Rayan Ahmed, Neyl Charratt and Sam Mullane.

In the Women’s Division, Thailand’s Prim Prachnakorn leads with a 68 by a shot from Shixin Kang (China) who shot a 69.

The Elite Division is a qualifier for World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points – supported by The R&A. Players from 30 countries, including the hosts from the UAE are competing – with the Men’s Champion earning a spot on a Challenge Tour event and the Women’s Champion earning a spot on the Ladies European Tour (LET).

The 36-hole UAE National Championship will take place from tomorrow (Saturday) from the same tees as the Elite Division – allowing the UAE National golfers to play in both the Elite Division and the UAE National Championship. The Future Falcons Par 3 Division will involve around 70 juniors, both boys and girls, playing over the weekend – both UAE Nationals and ex-pats.

For LIVE Scoring GOLF GENIUS AF69SD.

Leading First Round Scores (Par 70).

Elite Men

Carruthers (Aus) 66.

T. Aslan (Turkey) 67.