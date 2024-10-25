Aussie sensation Coby Carruthers whips up a storm to lead UAE Cup with a stellar 66

Local star Selvaraj trails closely, carding a 71 at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club
Australian sensation Coby Carruthers made an unforgettable entrance into the UAE shooting a first-round four under par 66 to lead the 54-hole UAE Cup sponsored by HSBC at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club, Al Ain.
Part of a four-player team hailing from down under, 19-year-old Carruthers wasted no time to showcase his talent with a bogey-free round comprising four birdies and 14 pars.
“It is my first time in the UAE. We arrived mid-day on Wednesday from Australia,” Carruthers told Khaleej Times. “I received an invite for this week about three weeks ago from Golf Australia who received it from the EGF. I am currently in the State Golf Team and have recently won four events in a row on our local NextGen Amateur Tour event.
“I am going now back to our hotel and the plan is to watch a movie with us four Australians in our team. We have come as Team Australia – two men and two women – which has made it a lot more fun for us all.”
Leading UAE player Jonathan Selvaraj (UAE) shot a first round 71 in the 2024 UAE Cup at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club. - Supplied photo
The leading UAE player in the Men’s Division was Jonathan Selvaraj with a one-over par 71 to be in tied seventh.
Selvaraj, playing off +4.4, said on completing his round, “I was happy with my round – especially the score. The face on my driver cracked on the range prior to play - which was not a good start to my day.
“I managed to change my Taylor Made head with help from Coach Samir – but I just could not hit a fairway off the tee. I also left a few putts out there – but looking at the scores I am happy with my position so far – I scrambled very well out there.
“I am hopeful that my driver can be properly fixed by my tee time in the morning. Fingers crossed - I hope Samir can do his magic,” added Selvaraj.
A group of four UAE players are on three over par in tied 11th: Ahmad Skaik, Rayan Ahmed, Neyl Charratt and Sam Mullane.
In the Women’s Division, Thailand’s Prim Prachnakorn leads with a 68 by a shot from Shixin Kang (China) who shot a 69.
The Elite Division is a qualifier for World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points – supported by The R&A. Players from 30 countries, including the hosts from the UAE are competing – with the Men’s Champion earning a spot on a Challenge Tour event and the Women’s Champion earning a spot on the Ladies European Tour (LET).
The 36-hole UAE National Championship will take place from tomorrow (Saturday) from the same tees as the Elite Division – allowing the UAE National golfers to play in both the Elite Division and the UAE National Championship. The Future Falcons Par 3 Division will involve around 70 juniors, both boys and girls, playing over the weekend – both UAE Nationals and ex-pats.
Leading First Round Scores (Par 70).
Elite Men
Carruthers (Aus) 66.
T. Aslan (Turkey) 67.
N. Mahakan (US) 67.
Elite Ladies
Prachnakorn (Thai) 68.
Kang (China) 69.
Scaysbrook (Aus) 72.
S. Loh (Singapore) 72.
