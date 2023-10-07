Asian Games: Al Ketbi and Al Kalbani strike gold as UAE stars dominate the Jiu-Jitsu mat

The cuntry's overall jiu-jitsu medal count at China now stands at an impressive 10 medals, including four gold, three silver, and three bronze

Faisal Al Ketbi celebratres his gold meddal victory in the Men’s -85Kg category. - Supplied photo

The UAE jiu-jitsu team’s prolific medal haul continued at the Asian Games on Saturday as Faisal Al Ketbi and Shamma Al Kalbani claimed gold in their respective categories on Day 3 of the competition.

In the Women’s -63Kg final, Shamma Al Kalbani showcased her exceptional skills by defeating Kira Sung of the Republic of Korea. She secured victory by points, adding another gold to the UAE's tally.

In the Men’s -85Kg final, Faisal Al Ketbi was all power defeating the Republic of Korea's Heeseoung Kim by advantage.

This remarkable victory marked Al Ketbi's second gold at the Asian Games, with his first gold having come in Jakarta in 2018.

In the same weight division, the UAE's Saeed Al Kubaisi secured a bronze medal by defeating Ruslan Sagdeev of Kyrgyzstan in his last match, further bolstering the UAE's impressive medal collection.

Shamma Al Kalbani in action during the Women’s -63Kg final against Kira Sung of the Republic of Korea. - Supplied photo

The UAE jiu-jitsu team, sponsored by Mubadala Investment Company, continued to shine at the Asian Games on the final day of the jiu-jitsu competitions in Hangzhou, China.

The UAE has topped the overall jiu-jitsu rankings at the Asian Games.

With Saturday’s outstanding victories, the nation’s overall jiu-jitsu medal count at the Asian Games now stands at an impressive 10 medals, their best ever in the history of the event.

The medals include four gold, three silver, and three bronze.

In 2018, the UAE won a total of 9 medals, including 2 gold, 5 silver, and 2 bronze.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and President of the UAE National Olympic Committee (NOC), congratulated the Jiu-Jitsu National Team for their historic achievement.

He also commended the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation’s efforts in promoting the sport and creating heroes and heroines who represent the nation in the best way in all sporting events.

Al Ketbi dedicated the medal to the wise leadership of the UAE.

“The country that flew into space and reached the top in many fields deserves to be at the forefront in sports,” he said.

“I am confident that my teammates in the National Team, from the next generations, are capable of continuing these achievements in all categories, boys and girls.”

“I was ready to compete for gold in the tournament since last year, as it was scheduled to be held in 2022. After being postponed for a year it gave me a greater opportunity to prepare perfectly,” she said.

“The Federation spared no effort in providing us with full support from camps, and internal and external tournaments that brought us to the top of the technical, physical, and mental levels before entering the tournament atmosphere,” added Al Kalbani.

Abdel Moneim Al Hashemi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Union, and Senior Vice President of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation, also congratulated the UAE team on their great achievement.

“I want to appreciate the champions and their families because they made many sacrifices to achieve this success,” he said.

“We must know that four golds out of 10 colored medals did not come from nowhere but are the result of great support from the wise leadership and limitless sacrifices from coaches and athletes over many years through camps, tournaments, and training.”