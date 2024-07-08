E-Paper

Ashwin to make Global Chess League debut as franchise co-owner

The first edition of the Global Chess League was held in Dubai

By Team KT

Indian cricket icon R Ashwin. — X
Published: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 11:48 PM

The Global Chess League, a joint venture between Tech Mahindra and FIDE, unveiled the six franchises for the most-anticipated second season to be held in London from October 3 to 12 at the Friends House.

The six franchises competing in the second season includes Alpine SG Pipers, Ganges Grandmasters, Mumba Masters, PBG Alaskan Knights, and the inaugural season champions Triveni Continental Kings.


The first edition of the Global Chess League was held in Dubai.

The second season will also see the debut of a new team, American Gambits, owned by prominent business leaders Prachura PP, Venkat K. Narayana, and Indian cricket icon and chess enthusiast Ravichandran Ashwin.


Sameer Pathak, CEO, Global Chess League, said, “We are thrilled to welcome the teams for the second season of the Global Chess League. We have found the right partners to strengthen the league’s global reach and look forward to bringing an exciting season of chess to fans worldwide. The teams made season one a huge success and we believe that their impact and popularity will continue to expand in the world of chess.”

The players will compete in a unique joint team format consisting of six players, including two top women chess players and a prodigy player per team. Adding to the excitement and anticipation among fans, this innovative format will be aired on major OTT and broadcast platforms worldwide.


