Andy Flower takes over as RCB coach as Bangar and Hesson exit franchise

Andy Flower was appointed head coach of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday replacing Sanjay Bangar, with the Indian Premier League (IPL) side also releasing their director of cricket operations Mike Hesson.
Former Zimbabwe captain Flower has been a sought-after coach who guided England to the T20 World Cup title in 2010 and has also tasted success in franchise-based competitions in England, Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.
Flower has coached Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL and at Bangalore he will reunite with Faf du Plessis, having worked with the South African at St Lucia Kings in the Caribbean Premier League.
"I'm truly honoured to represent a franchise of their size, reputation and standing," Flower said in a statement issued by the RCB, who have yet to win the IPL title despite the presence of marquee players such as Virat Kohli.
"RCB have an unrivalled fan following and I can’t wait to fully experience the atmosphere in the Chinnaswamy next season."
"I'm particularly excited to be reunited with Faf.
"We have worked very well together in the past and I look forward to forging our partnership and relationship into something bigger and better," he said.
